Plea to quash cases against Dasti dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Thursday dismissed a petition seeking cancellation of cases registered against MNA Jamshed Ahmad Dasti.

The court issued this order on a petition moved by a citizen, Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi, arguing that the court should take notice of the cases registered against Dasti. He alleged that all the cases were politically motivated and registered at the behest of the Punjab government.

A law officer argued that the petitioner was not an affected party in the case and the petition was not maintainable.Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah observed that the petitioner did not even visit the arrested MNA in jail and preferred to file a petition before the court. The CJ further observed that unnecessary petitions wasted the precious time of courts already flooded with cases. The chief justice dismissed the petition for being not maintainable.