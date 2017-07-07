Fri July 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

July 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Steps on to repatriate Waziristanis from Afghanistan

Steps on to repatriate Waziristanis from Afghanistan

MIRANSHAH: A tribal jirga was told on Thursday that the government was making arrangements to repatriate the tribespeople who had migrated to Afghanistan in
the wake of operation Zarb-e-Azb.

Talking to reporters here, tribal elder Malik Nasrullah Khan said that a jirga had held meetings with political administration and security forcesabout the repatriation of tribespeople from Afghanistan. He said that the jirga had informed that government officials that tribespeople in Afghanistan wanted to return to hometowns but the stringent procedure was creating hurdles to their return.The elder said that officials had informed the jirga that steps were being taken to bring the displaced tribespeople, adding that their return would start from July 12.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement