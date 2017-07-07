Steps on to repatriate Waziristanis from Afghanistan

MIRANSHAH: A tribal jirga was told on Thursday that the government was making arrangements to repatriate the tribespeople who had migrated to Afghanistan in

the wake of operation Zarb-e-Azb.

Talking to reporters here, tribal elder Malik Nasrullah Khan said that a jirga had held meetings with political administration and security forcesabout the repatriation of tribespeople from Afghanistan. He said that the jirga had informed that government officials that tribespeople in Afghanistan wanted to return to hometowns but the stringent procedure was creating hurdles to their return.The elder said that officials had informed the jirga that steps were being taken to bring the displaced tribespeople, adding that their return would start from July 12.