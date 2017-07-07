SBP to get new governor soon

ISLAMABAD: The government is expected to appoint new governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) very soon.

Names of former Secretaries Finance Tariq Bajwa and Dr Waqar Masood are under consideration for this top slot. Currently, Riaz Riazuddin is holding the position of Acting Governor SBP after Ashraf Mehmood Wathra's term was completed.

Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that the ‘communication gap’ among top officials resulted in artificial surge of dollar against rupee as one individual took unilateral decision for which he did not even bother to take the deputy governor into confidence.

The rupee had witnessed a sharp decrease of 3.1 percent by touching the height of Rs108.25 against US dollar on Wednesday but recovered on Thursday and stabilised at Rs105.30 when Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a high level meeting here at Q Block (Finance Division) in which representatives of over two dozen banks participated to ascertain facts behind move towards dollarisation of the economy.