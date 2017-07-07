JIT being given state power, is conspiring against Sharif family: PM’s spokesman

ISLAMABAD: Spokesman for Prime Minister Dr Musadiq Malik Thursday said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) being given the state authority is conspiring against the Sharif family.He said the probe body has raised doubts and reservations as during its investigation it forced persons to become witnesses against the Sharif family.

Addressing a press conference here, Musadiq said Tariq Shafi, cousin of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who appeared before the JIT, was intimidated and forced to retract his statement and affidavit given in favour of the Sharif family. He said Shafi was threatened that he could be sent to prison for 15years, if he did not withdraw his statement.

He said the JIT was trying to find a witness like Masood Mehmood, who turned against Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and led to his hanging. Musadiq said it seemed that the JIT members had a pre-determined plan in their mind and their conduct smacked of conspiracy. “It seemed either the JIT was trying to get extension of another 60 days or create conditions for an undemocratic dispensation,” he added. He revealed that phones of the Prime Minister House were taped and record of Twitter and WhatsApp accounts related to the PML-N leaders was collected and then given to the Supreme Court.

Later on, selective photos at JIT premises were leaked and then the JIT told SC that it took action against an known person of an unknown institution for leaking the photo. He said after the Supreme Court decision, the PML-N distributed sweets so that it could get justice according to law and Constitution. He said the PML-N did not distribute sweets for taping of phones of the Prime Minister House and intimidation of persons appearing before the JIT.

The PM’s spokesman said the cabinet gave state authority to the JIT to collect evidence from abroad under the mutual legal assistance agreements with the foreign governments. He said the JIT did not bother to visit abroad to verify the authenticity of the documents given to it. He said Sharif family submitted in Supreme Court that in late1970s, it bought Gulf Steel Mills and later with its sale proceeds invested with the Qatari royal family. Later, with this investment the Sharif family bought flats in London in 2006, he added.

Musadiq said the JIT members should have visited Qatar to verify account of the Sharif family. He said the Qatari prince in his three letters confirmed that the events narrated by the Sharif family were correct and he was ready to affirm the facts in person when the JIT comes to Qatar.

He asked why the JIT members did not go to Qatar to verify facts given by the Sharif family and the Qatari prince. He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif presented himself before the court so that he could gain moral high ground in the eyes of people of Pakistan.

He said the prime minister wanted to continue with the legal proceedings despite the use of words like "godfather" and "Sicilian mafia". He said any extension in period of the JIT would be aimed at maligning of the PML-N government. He said the process of JIT should be based on fairness.