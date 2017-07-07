Affected students of medical college demand early hearing of case in SC

Islamabad

The affected students of Al-Razi Medical College, Peshawar on Thursday staged a protest outside the National Press Club, here demanding early hearing of their pending case about registration issue at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, says a press release.

The protesters said the registration issue of their college with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) remains unresolved for the last three years due to which they are facing uncertainty about their future.

The students said the Al-Razi Medical College, affiliated with the Khyber Medical University (KMU) stopped fresh admissions after its registration was cancelled and the KMU did not allow students to take part in the exams. The students approached the Peshawar High Court (PHC), which allowed the students to take part in the exam. However, the KMU challenged the decision of the PHC in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The apex court suspended the order of the PHC and the students of Al-Razi Medical College were not allowed to take part in exam. Subsequently, one year of the students was wasted in litigation process.

The students said they appeared in the first year medical exam under the PHC orders, but were not allowed to attend the second year exam. Those students who passed the first year exam were accommodated by the KMU in other medical colleges, but those who failed even in one paper were not adjusted although they appeared in the next year’s supplementary exam.

After appeal in the apex court by the KMU, the affected students hired an eminent lawyer for early disposal of the case. The KMU is not giving a clearance to the affected students of Al-Razi Medical College arguing that it will only do so after final decision of the Supreme Court on the pending case.

The students said the last hearing of the case in the apex court was conducted on 19-01-2017 and since then they are waiting for the next hearing. They said they will not be allowed to attend the next medical exam, which is scheduled to begin on September 9, if the apex court did not decide the case before that. They appealed to the Supreme Court to take up their case as earlier as possible to save their future.