Chairmen in different UCs charge illegal taxes

Islamabad

A barrier has been erected on a road leading towards the Union Council (UC-1) Saidpur and all vehicles entering in this area are being charged Rs10 to Rs30 as a toll tax in violation of the law of land.

According to the local government ordinance, the chairman of the union council cannot impose any kind of tax in his jurisdiction so imposition of the toll tax on vehicles has no legal ground. The record showed that the chairman of this union council has awarded the contract of the barrier on submission of Rs950,000 by the contractor. The contract of the cattle market has already been given against Rs12.7 million.

Similarly, a barrier has also been placed in UC-3 Malpur and the people who visit the picnic spot Shahdara have to pay Rs20 per vehicle. A contractor also charges more money on entry of the main recreational spot.

In UC-14 Loi Bher, all the stallholders of the weekly bazaars have been asked to pay Rs2,500 each to the chairman union council. The chairman of UC-30 gave permission to set up stalls on the green belt in the month of Ramazan and he took Rs10,000 per stall without getting approval from the Mayor office.

The chairman of UC-43 is receiving tax on billboards and panaflex placed on different roads of the union council. When asked, Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz said the chairmen of the union councils have no legal right to impose taxes and they would soon probe into the complaints of imposition of taxes at the union council level.