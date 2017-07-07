Fri July 07, 2017
Islamabad

July 7, 2017

Dry Mouth

Dry Mouth

Poor saliva production can lead to a dry, sticky sensation that can affect speech, chewing and swallowing. The Mayo Clinic says potential complications of dry mouth include:

* Plaque build up, gum disease and tooth decay.

* Mouth sores.

* A yeast infection known as thrush.

* Cracks and sores forming on the lips and corners of the mouth.

— HealthDay News

