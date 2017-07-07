Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Poor saliva production can lead to a dry, sticky sensation that can affect speech, chewing and swallowing. The Mayo Clinic says potential complications of dry mouth include:
* Plaque build up, gum disease and tooth decay.
* Mouth sores.
* A yeast infection known as thrush.
* Cracks and sores forming on the lips and corners of the mouth.
— HealthDay News
Comments