PNCA to organise series of exhibitions

Islamabad

Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) would organise series of exhibitions representing all provinces in month of August. An official of PNCA told that exhibitions will have historic context with reference to land, life and people of Pakistan. National exhibition will coincide with independence day celebrations in August 2017. Exhibitions will cover the following topics; from Mehergarh to Quetta, from Harappa to Lahore via Katas, from Akra to Peshawar via Takhbai, from Mohenjo-Daro to Karachi via Malki, from Silk Route through Karakorum, from Takhtbai to Islamabad, official further added.