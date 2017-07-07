MoU signed for more computer labs at ICT girls’ schools

Islamabad

The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) and Ministry of Information Technology on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding on the ‘Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for Girls’ for the establishment of computer laboratories and provision of computer-related technical education to the girls of Islamabad.

This will be the second phase of the project in which 119 girls schools will be provided with computer lab facilities until October 30, 2017. The first phase of the project which will end by August 30 will provide labs and requisite facilities to 107 girl schools.

Minister of State for CADD Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rehman witnessed the signing ceremony. Director General Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Hasnat Qureshi and representatives of Universal Support Fund (USF) signed the MoU on behalf of their respective ministries.

A total of 202 teachers will be hired for a period of three years who will impart computer education to the 110, 000 girls’ students of FDE. The project will provide 3709 computers to the schools along with latest hardware and software, latest network printer and scanner to extend printing and scanning facility for the students, furniture, power backup through uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for computers, broadband Internet for three years and maintenance support of the equipment provided under the project.

The two sides will also collaborate to develop and implement curriculum for computer education in primary schools. They will also manage capacity building of IT teachers engaged for the project, in teaching methodologies, so that they can teach students staying within the overall framework of FDE.

Dr. Tariq Fazal announced that CADD will provide similar facilities to boys’ schools through Prime Minister Education Reform Program. He said that in a world of global communications and far-reaching technologies, girls’ educational institutions face multiple challenges including the challenge to equip students for life in the 21st century.

He said that new approaches to learning and teaching skills and advance management practices are required to meet the educational needs of students, especially girl students. Provision of Hardware, internet connectivity and supporting items to educational institutions can facilitate them in equipping students to face emerging challenges, he added.

Dr. Tariq said that the aim of the project is to provide equitable learning opportunities and conducive learning environment to the students of Islamabad so that they can be transformed into useful and active citizens of the global village.

On the request of FDE, the USF Board of Directors has decided to provide selected educational institutions with the state of art ICT facilities and supporting items. In Phase 1 of the project computer labs are being set up in girls’ institutions only in rural areas of Islamabad Capital Territory.

Under Phase II, computer labs will be established in girls’ institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory, which are not covered in Phase I. The establishment of computer labs in these educational institutions would not only help the students to have access to ICT services but it will also deepen computer and broadband proliferation.

The IT minister said that ICT is the lever of economic progress and we will use it to empower the girls of marginalised segments of society. She said that through this initiative the government is endeavouring to bring Pakistani girls at par with the students elsewhere in the world and it will also help to reduce gender disparity.