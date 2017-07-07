Steps to improve medical education discussed

LAHORE: Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja presided over a meeting of the special committee for further improvement and transparency of examination system in public and private medical colleges at Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting considered different proposals for bringing clinical training of medical students in private medical colleges of the province on a par with international standards, gender issues and better use of empty beds of teaching hospitals. A decision was taken to constitute three separate sub-committees for reviewing the above-mentioned three matters. The sub-committees will comprise stakeholders and senior medical experts of private sector besides University of Health Sciences and other government medical universities.

The meeting was attended by Allama Iqbal Medical College former Principal Dr Eice Muhammad, King Edward Medical University former Vice-Chancellor Dr Faisal Masood, Punjab Planning and Development Board Member Health Dr Shabana Haider, University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Junaid Sarfaraz Khan, senior officers of Law Department and Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department.