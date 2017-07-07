Moot on bioethics ends

LAHORE: The Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, on Thursday held the concluding ceremony of the two-day “International Conference on Bioethics in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology.”

Professor of Biotechnology from Forman Christian (FC) College Lahore Prof Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik presided over the ceremony and distributed shields among the resource persons, foreign speakers of the conference.

Faculty of Biosciences Dean Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology Director Dr Wasim Shehzad and a large number of participants from different countries, UVAS students and faculty members also attended the event.

Various aspects were discussed to highlight the issues of bioethics during the conference, including bioethics and health genomics, forensic medicine law and ethics, ethical

issues in new technologies in regenerative medicines, bioethics and genetically modified organisms and ethical and legal implications for public database and bio banks.