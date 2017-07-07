Transfers, postings

Print Story
LAHORE: The Punjab government issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of officers on Thursday. ADCG Rawalpindi Nazia Parveen has been transferred and posted as assistant chief, Barani Area Development. Ch Ameer Abbas, officer on special duty, has been posted as ADCG Rawalpindi.
