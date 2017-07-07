Fri July 07, 2017
Lahore

July 7, 2017

Transfers, postings

LAHORE: The Punjab government issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of officers on Thursday. ADCG Rawalpindi Nazia Parveen has been transferred and posted as assistant chief, Barani Area Development. Ch Ameer Abbas, officer on special duty, has been posted as ADCG Rawalpindi.

