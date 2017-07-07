Plan to carry out drive against extremism

LAHORE: More than 28 religious and political organisations of the country under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council devised a mechanism to carry out countrywide campaign for annihilation of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence from the country.

Representatives of different religious and political organisations from all over Pakistan attended "Unity of Ummah conference" that held here Thursday resolved that Muslims as well as non-Muslim community of Pakistan is united and committed for stability of Pakistan. The participants of the conference while addressing on this occasion stated that terrorists are not only enemies of Islam and Muslims but of humanity.

The leadership of different religious and political organisations also vowed that any bid to create religious and political instability in the country will not be allowed to succeed, adding that unity of Muslim Ummah is need of the time to contain Israel-India nexus. The participants of the conference also said that all the Islamic schools of thought and religious sects fully endorse movement of the people of Kashmir and Palestine.

Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi presided over the conference while among key participants, including Maulana Abdul Hameed Wattoo, Allama Tahirul Hassan, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni, Allama Muhammad Haneef Bhatti, Qari Idrees Qasmi, Pir Muhammad Ibrahim Sialvi, Syed Safdar Raza Rizvi, Maulana Ghulam Ullah Khan, Dr Khalid Rauf, Hafiz Muhammad Aqeel, Allama Zubair Abid, Sahibzada Arif Sialvi, Qari Habib-ur-Rehman Yasin, Qari Kalimullah, Maulana Saadullah Ludhyanvi, Qari Javed Akhtar, Syed Jaffar Hussain Naqvi, Maulana Umar Jami and Maulana Aslam Qadri attended. The participants resolved that any conspiracy to create sectarian division among people of Pakistan will not succeed. Indian premier Modi's recent visit to Israel is part of great game of Jews against Muslims; however religious scholars would foil the conspiracies of Hindu and Jews against Islam and Muslims, they resolved. The conference also demanded the government to public conspiracies of Indian and Afghan secret agencies against Pakistan.