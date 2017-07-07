OPC, LDA to jointly solve expats’ problems

LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) are working jointly to solve the issues of Overseas Pakistanis and in this regard authorities of both the institutions are monitoring the resolution process of the complaints on monthly basis.

A meeting to review the resolution mechanism of the complaints of expatriate Pakistanis related to LDA was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Afzaal Bhatti.

Director General, LDA, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Director General, OPC, Javed Iqbal Bukhari and other relevant officers attended the meeting. Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that Overseas Pakistanis come to the country for a short period so solution of their problems in the shortest possible time is imperative.

LDA DG Zahid Akhtar Zaman informed the participants that LDA is providing maximum support to expatriate Pakistanis in resolution of their problems and designated officers and officials have been deputed to settle the issues of overseas Pakistanis.

Certain complaints of Overseas Pakistanis came under discussion during the meeting and necessary directions were issued by the authorities in this regard. A number of proposals to fine tune the resolution process of the complaints were also discussed. OPC delegation visited various sections of LDA and DG Zahid Akhtar Zaman gave detailed briefing about the working of these sections.

PU MoU: Punjab University’s Department of Information Management (DoIM) and an academy have signed a memorandum of understanding to run the academy’s career-prep fellowship programme initially funded by Stanford University for the students of DoIM.

According to a press release, an MoU signing ceremony was held at committee room of Vice Chancellor’s office in which PU VC Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, DoIM Chairperson Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, Dr Mohammad Rafiq, Director External Linkages Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali, academy Chief Executive Officer Benje Williams and Ali Siddique were present.

The programme focuses on developing job skills including communication, interviewing, CV writing, mindset etc of students entering the job market. Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said the partnership would formalize the PU role as a progressive frontrunner in bridging the academia-industry skills gap among students.

university: A delegation from the Tianjin University of Technology Education (TUTE), China, visited Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) here on Thursday to discuss the implementation strategy for the establishment of first ever University of Technology and Vocational Education (UTVE) in Lahore in collaboration with Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta).

PHEC Chairperson Prof Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin welcomed the delegation headed by TUTE Vice-President Yan Bing. Dr Nizam highlighted the idea envisaged by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and informed that UTVE would be the first-ever technology university of Pakistan which would offer four years technology degree programmes.

The chairperson also highlighted the efforts of PHEC for promotion of skill based and technical education in Punjab and emphasised on industrial linkages for research-based solutions to local problems and to facilitate graduate job placement. He assured that PHEC would facilitate Punjab in setting up state-of-the-art laboratories for the skill-based technical education by providing technological assistance and training the faculty for the new university.

Tevta: Tevta Chairman Irfan Qaiser has said if Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide a loan of 50 to 70 million dollar on easy conditions, Tevta provides interest free loan to its shining graduates so that they can start their own business besides, all Tevta institutes will also be converted on Solar Energy Technology.

According to a press release, he said this while talking to a five-member delegation of ADB which visited the Tevta secretariat and institute. The delegation visited the classrooms of Chinese Language, IT, mobile repairing, hospitality and others. The delegation was comprised of Adviser to Vice President ADB Chen Chen, Country Director PRM Zaihong Yang, Principal Education Specialist Norman LaRocque, economist Farzana Noshab and Social Sector Specialist Munir Abro.

Later, while briefing the media, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh was of the view that World Bank provided 50 million dollar loan to Tevta. We had provided skills to more than 200,000 students in year, now there was need to empower them by providing interest free loan, he added. He told the media persons that mark up on the loan will be borne by Tevta.