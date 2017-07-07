Turkish pharmaceutical firms to display products

LAHORE: It has been principally agreed to hold an exhibition of Turkish pharmaceutical and biomedical industries products at Lahore Expo Centre, probably in September.

Pak-Turk Medica exhibition would go a long way to strengthen the collaboration of both countries in health sector. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif will be invited to inaugurate the Expo.

It was announced in a meeting of Minister for Specialised Healthcare Khawaja Salman Rafique and Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir with a delegation of Turkish consultants and representatives of pharmaceutical industry on Thursday, according to a handout issued here. Headed by Dr. Hassan Cagil, the Turkish delegation included Dr Memet, Dr Ahmet Altiner, Dr Selahttin Sahin, Fatih Karademir and Dr Orkun Yildrim.

The leader of the Turkish delegation was of the view that the Pak-Turk Medica exhibition would bring about further modern changes in the local health system and it would transfer health and technology to Punjab. Dr Hassan Cagil and other members of the delegation informed that Turkish pharmaceutical, biomedical equipment manufacturing companies as well as medical cosmetics firms would participate in the exhibition.

Kh Salman Rafique said that local pharmaceutical companies would also be invited to the event. It would not only enhance the business and trade activities between the two countries but would also be helpful to promote medical tourism. Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir said that Turkish Ministry of Health was also extending cooperation to Punjab Health Department in drug testing field. He said that 119 drug samples had been sent for testing to Turkey. He said that Turkish DTL would conduct 300 tests of Pakistan medicines. Kh Imran Nazir said that the exhibition would be the first of its kind activity in Lahore and medical professionals would also attend the event. Workshops and conferences would also be on the agenda of the exhibition. The health ministers said that the officers of both Specialised Healthcare as well as Primary Healthcare would find a way forward for the arrangements of the Expo Pak-Turk Medica.

On the occasion, a joint team was constituted to materialise the idea of holding the exhibition. Meeting: The fifth meeting of the board of management of Foundry Service Centre (FSC) was held in UET, Lahore, on Thursday.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, chairman, board of management, Foundry Service Centre, Prof Dr M Pervaz Mughal, chairman, IME Department and other board members were present in the meeting. The chairman of IME recommended public-private partnership and entering into a joint venture with a strong financial and technical organisation in the private sector. In the meeting, future plan for sustainability of FSC was also discussed. The meeting was informed that due to environmental issue China was going to shift a portion of its foundry industry to Pakistan and FSC was a natural platform to act as a bridge.