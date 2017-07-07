Print Story
The misuse of the internet has affected a large number of internet users. Many fake IDs that are involved in different kinds of scams are registered on different social networking sites.
Imposters post fake news and engage audience in useless debates. Often a small debate on these sites is used to incite violence among people. The authorities should supervise the content posted on these sites.
Ubaid Zehri
Khuzdar
