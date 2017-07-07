Fri July 07, 2017
July 7, 2017

Networking sites

The misuse of the internet has affected a large number of internet users. Many fake IDs that are involved in different kinds of scams are registered on different social networking sites.

Imposters post fake news and engage audience in useless debates. Often a small debate on these sites is used to incite violence among people. The authorities should supervise the content posted on these sites.

Ubaid Zehri

Khuzdar

