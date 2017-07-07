‘No threat to democracy’

My Lahori friend Shahbaz Sharif has rightly pointed out there’s no danger to democracy. Democracy is in danger only when a dictator backed by a foreign power overtakes the people’s government in his or his family’s interest. There seems no such thing now.

By the way democracy in our homeland is like a cap which has lost its original shape because everybody wears it. Let us go back. The demand for an independent Muslim homeland in the sub-continent was made in March 1940 through the Lahore Resolution at the 27th annual session of the All-India Muslim League.

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s attitude in preliminary talks with the viceroy reflected the clarity and inflexible determination about his vision of the future. He insisted that Muslims must have a sovereign nation-state with armed forces of its own.

A year later, on March 2, the Quaid addressed the Punjab Muslim Students Federation with intent to prepare the youth for the future goals which still lie ahead. His followers, especially the Muslim Leaguers of all brands, need to recall the points he often emphasised.

There are at least three pillars which go to make a nation, according to the founder of Pakistan. “One is education, without which we are in the same position as we were in a pandal last night in darkness. Next, no people can ever do anything very much without making themselves economically powerful in commerce, trade and industry. And, lastly, when we’ve got that light of knowledge by means of education and when we’re strong economically and industrially, then we’ve got to prepare ourselves for our defence---defence against external aggression and to maintain internal security.”

The Quaid, on March 2 of 1942, appealed to the MSF to work for the ideals they cherished because there’s a great deal more to be done and, therefore, young and old, men and women must work.

The appeal lives on today as does his advice to the Aligarh Muslim University Union of the same month. The message is not time-barred. Only true lovers of Pakistan, military and civil, will realise that time has again come for them to shelve politics and devote themselves more and more to the constructive work, like spreading education among the masses, their social uplift and economic betterment.

He declared in March 1947 in Bombay that “if there’s anything good (in the world), that’s just Islam.” The architect of Pakistan and the millions he led had an unending urge for an independent homeland. And that desire emanated from the Qura’n and the belief that the spirit of democracy and socio-economic justice is enshrined in Islam.

One has to differentiate the Islamic concept of democracy from the Western type of democracy being practised by the so-called politicians in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan since Independence.

