The main reason for frequent road accidents in Karachi is reckless driving. Many drivers drive their vehicles at a fast pace. They do not even care about the traffic rules. Many drivers ignore zebra crossing, making it difficult for pedestrians to cross the road.

Public buses in the city are another story. These buses are always overloaded. At least four to five passengers are standing on the footboard, putting their lives in danger. Because of a flawed transportation system, the number of fatal accidents in the city is high. The concerned authorities must pay attention to this matter. Heavy financial penalty should be imposed on a person who violates the law.

Fariha Fatima

Karachi