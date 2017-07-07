Buses on roads

Karachi is one of the biggest cities of the country. It is facing so many problems, including loadshedding, traffic problems, shortage of water, etc. One of the major problems faced by the city is the public transportation system. The majority of residents rely on the public transport. However, the number of buses in the city is insufficient to accommodate a large number of people. This is the reason that has led public buses to be overloaded.

Although the government has launched a few projects to deal with the problem of shortage of buses, a lot of time is still left for the completion of these projects. Since a permanent – more effective – solution is under construction, the government has to find a temporary method to tackle this situation so that a large number of people can comfortably travel in the city.

Areeba Hamid

Karachi