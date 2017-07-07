More than 95 percent of people use plastic bags. It is rare that these plastic bags would end up in dustbins. Most of the time these bags end up on streets and the wind drags them from one place to another. They are also one of the main reasons for the blocking of sewers. Because of blocked drains, roads become waterlogged, affecting the flow of traffic. In addition, the standing water also becomes the breeding ground for mosquitoes, leading to the spread of life-threatening diseases, including dengue and chikungunya. Developed countries across the globe have replaced plastic bags with biodegradable materials. Why can’t Pakistan adopt this alternative? The country has the population of 180 million and, on average, a person consumes more than two kg of plastic bags in a year.

Proper laws should be passed to ban the use of plastic bags. Also, it is the responsibility of the people as well to avoid using plastic bags. Many people know what harmful effects these plastic bags have on the environment. Many plastic bags end up in rivers and oceans, leaving marine life in danger. People should take steps to make the environment cleaner for the next generation. They must avoid plastic bags as much as they can. The electronic and print media should also discourage the use of plastic bags. Although it is difficult to break an old habit, necessary action has to be taken for the betterment of the environment.

Muhammad Aized

Gujranwala