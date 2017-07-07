LAHORE: Minister Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir has said solid steps are being taken for making a healthy society in Punjab according to the vision of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

He said integrated programme for blood screening of non-communicable diseases and creating awareness has been launched in Punjab under which blood screening and awareness camps would be held in the government offices, public places, universities and business centres.

He stated this while inaugurating the first integrated blood screening and awareness camp in the building of Planning & Development Department on Thursday to provide this facility to the employees of P&D Department.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan informed the minister that integrated screening camps will provide blood test of diabetes, TB, hepatitis, blood pressure, AIDS and respiratory diseases.

The doctors would also give orientation to the people regarding the precautionary measures to make their daily life healthy. He disclosed that last month hepatitis screening week was observed during which one lakh 15 thousand people were screened against hepatitis and more than one lakh people were given hepatitis B vaccine.

Ali Jan Khan informed that integrated blood screening programme is totally computerised and from the issuance of token to the last process, all system is on automation.

The measurement of weight and height is also included in this screening camp, he added. Minister Health Kh Imran Nazir said this health programme has been prepared on the direction of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the basic objective of this campaign is to create awareness and give orientation to people regarding their health issues so that they should be sensitive about their health and pay due attention to maintain their daily life healthy. Kh Imran Nazir said Primary & Secondary Health Department would extend this facility to all the segment of the society. Blood screening of jail inmates, truck drivers and other risk population has already been conducted across the province, the minister added.

Teachers’ role: Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani Thursday said the role of a focal person on drugs in educational institution is very important to check drug addiction and drug use in universities and colleges.

The minister said teachers can play a vital role in reforming and strengthening education system and preventing drug use. The minister expressed these views while speaking on the role of focal person on drugs abuse prevention in educational institutions at Children Library.

The programme organised by the Drug Advisory Training Hub, a project of Youth Council for Anti Narcotics (YOCFAN), in collaboration with Education Department Punjab. Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Consultant Anti Drug/Narcotics Campaign, Prof Akhyar from GC University, M Naseem Khan from UMT and Prof Shahnaz Sattar spoke on the occasion.

Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Consultant, Anti Drug/Narcotics Campaign, said focal persons will be responsible for educating the targeted teachers in this awareness programme by strengthening their positive behaviours for children and focal persons should also establish an effective four-member committee involving two potential students and one teacher.

He said new trend of drug addiction ice crystal, coca, heroin and crack are on the rise among the youths. He said by involving international organisation we can minimise extensive use of drugs and its worst form of addiction, he added.