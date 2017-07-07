Fri July 07, 2017
Sports

July 7, 2017

AFC summer camp halted for two days

KARACHI: The summer camp of Athletics Fitness School (AFC) held at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium will be closed for two days, on July 7 and 8, due to Leisure Leagues exhibition football match involving international football stars.  Former players Ronaldhino, Riyan Gigs and Roberto Carlos will be seen in action at Edhi Hockey Stadium on Saturday (tomorrow).

The head coach of AFS Muhammad Talib said that summer activities would resume from Monday, July 10.

 

Comments

