Fri July 07, 2017
Sports

July 7, 2017

Pak coach wants Leisure Leagues to invite special kids

KARACHI: Pakistan’s national football coach Nasir Ismail on Thursday said that the organisers of the exhibition matches involving Ronaldinho and friends should reserve a special box at the venue for special children so that they could witness the stars.

“When Germany won FIFA World Cup its player Ozil dedicated his income to special kids. So here too one of the special boxes should be reserved for the disabled kids of Karachi,” Nasir said.

“Despite being a national coach I cannot purchase tickets for Rs2000. How can poor kids then buy the tickets!” Nasir said. He also resented not being invited to any function of the Leisure Leagues. “As a national coach I protest that I have been ignored in the whole exercise,” Nasir added.

