Fri July 07, 2017
July 7, 2017

Ariya says No 1 ranking not top priority

LOS ANGELES, California: Thai golfer Ariya Jutanugarn says she won’t put extra pressure on herself to regain the number one world ranking she held for two weeks in June.

“To me, it’s not that important, because of course everybody wants to be world number one,” Ariya said Wednesday as she prepared for Thursday’s start of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Oneida, Wisconsin.

“I think the most important thing right now is just (to) go out and have fun and be happy on the course and make sure I have a really good commitment.”At number two in the world, Ariya is the top-ranked player in the field for the inaugural edition of the tournament.

She arrives in Wisconsin after missing her first cut of the season at the Women’s PGA Championship, where her six-over par 77 in the opening round proved too much to overcome.  

