Priest, bowlers brush aside West Indies

TAUNTON, England: A dominating show from bowlers Lea Tahuhu and Leigh Kasperek, followed by a blitz from Rachel Priest, saw New Zealand canter home against West Indies with 190 balls to spare at County Ground here on Thursday.

Kasperek found drift, dip, and turn to befuddle the middle order after Tahuhu had made light work of the openers. Rachel Priest led the pursuit with a ferocious 90 off 55 balls, of which 80 came in boundaries.

Kasperek, who had been sidelined for the bulk of the last two seasons, with multiple fractures on her left hand’s little finger, showed no signs of rust and set to work immediately with the new ball. She found exaggerated drift in the air and rapped the pads of Kycia Knight with her first two balls. Then she looped one past the outside edge to claim a maiden.

The early damage, though, was done by Tahuhu. She struck in her second over when she slanted one across Kycia Knight and had her feathering behind. In her next over, she bounced out Hayley Matthews and tore to her right to snaffle a sharp return catch. Enter Kasperek, again. She was on the brink of a hat-trick in the 17th over, after removing Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin off successive balls. But Merissa Aguilleira somehow kept it out.

Aguilleira and Kyshona Knight then mounted some resistance with a 38-run stand for the sixth wicket. Aguilleira struck the only six of the innings when she smote the offspinner over the midwicket boundary. But Kasperek held the next one back and drew Aguilleira out of her crease to have her stumped for 20 off 30 balls.

Priest pounced on anything that was remotely short and wide, rattling three boundaries off debutant Akeria Peters’ first over. New Zealand raced past fifty in the eighth over when Priest firmly swept Taylor to the square leg boundary. Seven balls later, she raised her own fifty, off 29 balls, with a crunch down the ground.

After nailing a variety of drives, Priest chipped Anisa Mohammed to extra cover with her side 31 runs away from victory. Two balls later, Devine exited, but Bates and Katey Martin completed the formalities.

West Indies’ batting lacked direction, their bowling was wayward, and their poor fielding did not help their cause either. No fewer than two catches were dropped in just 18.2 overs. All of that puts them all but out of the tournament.