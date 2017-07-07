‘KDA sports activities to be in full swing soon’

KARACHI: The Director General (DG) Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Nasir Abbas has said that 2017 is the year of revival of KDA’s spots teams in domestic competitions.

After the establishment of hockey team, KDA would soon establish its cricket and football teams, he said while talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday.

He said the trials would be called soon for the selection of the players. He added that as the head of a government institution, he was keen that KDA play its due role in the promotion of sports and revive those activities which gave it a prominent name in the country.

The KDA’s sports activities remained negligible for around two decades. The DG said that KDA has its own football ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where former city government established its office for City Wardens.

The KDA has requested Mayor Waseem Akhtar to vacate the stadium so that sports activities could be resumed there. Nasir added that the Mayor had promised the office would be shifted as soon as possible. “Then we will renovate the stadium within this year,” he said.

He mentioned that KDA has some other grounds in the city but due to KDA’s inactivity, those were in poor condition. The KDA would use these grounds for sporting activities in some time, he said.

“When departments ran teams, Pakistan dominated the sports world,” the DG KDA said. KDA’s hockey team was selected by former Olympians Samiullah and Hanif Khan through open trials.

The team has started its practice and soon will participate in the domestic events. The selected players have been given contracts. “Now we are going to establish our cricket and football teams and soon trials will be called for the selection of both teams. Players from across Sindh can appear in the trials,” he said. Nasir said that he felt that a Tartan Track was urgently needed because National Coaching Centre’s tartan track was too old.