Waseem knocks out Valdez in Panama

KARACHI: Pakistan’s pro boxer and the WBC flyweight two-time silver world champion Mohammad Waseem returned to the ring in style when he knocked out Eliecer Valdez of Panama in a tune-up fight in Panama on Thursday.

It was after seven months that the 29-year-old Quetta-born boxer played a fight. He defended his world silver crown on November 27 last year when he upstaged Giemel Magramo of the Philippines in South Korea.

Waseem did not face much resistance from his opponent. He defeated him comfortably in the second round. Las Vegas-based coach Jeff Mayweather coached Waseem during the fight.

“I am happy that I am again in the ring,” Waseem told ‘The News’. “It’s a new beginning. I am fresh and have started a new journey towards my future goal,” the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games medallist said.

“I will now begin proper training for my next target in Panama. In Panama there are good fighters and I will be able to get some good sparring partners and that will help me,” Waseem said.

Waseem shot to fame in pro circle when he won the WBC world silver flyweight title in only his fourth fight when he downed Jether Oliva of the Philippines in Seoul on July 17, 2016.

After defending his crown in November last year, Waseem had to wait for a long time for the federal government’s grant of Rs24 million. The delay prevented his promoter Andy Kim from arranging the next fight for him in the scheduled time of three months.

Waseem is now expected to play his world title bout early next year. In September, Wales’ Andrew Selby is expected to clash with the flyweight world champion Daigo Higa of Japan. Waseem will then challenge the world title holder.

Selby downed Christopher Rosales of Nicaragua in Cardiff in May in the world title eliminator to place himself in line to set world title bout with knock-out artist Higa.Waseem got No1 WBC ranking last month, a huge achievement, considering that he began his pro career only in early 2015.

Kim had told ‘The News’ the other day that after some training in Panama Waseem may go to Colombia for further preparation and that he might get a few tune-up fights against some better boxers. Waseem’s next bout in Panama is on July 29.