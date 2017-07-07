PCB to axe Grant Flower?

LAHORE: Despite Pakistan’s title-winning triumph in last month’s ICC Champions Trophy, the country’s cricket authorities are planning to axe the national team’s batting coach Grant Flower.

According to reports, the ex-Zimbabwe Test batsman is unlikely to get an extension of his contract as batting coach when the performance of the national team support staff is reviewed by the PCB later this month.

Flower is the only member of the support staff who is likely to be released by the PCB since it is believed he has not produced desired results.According to reports, Pakistan team’s coaches, including head coach Mickey Arthur will reach Lahore on July 24 as a boot camp of the national team players is scheduled from early August in Kakul.

Ironically, when the boot camp begins some leading Pakistani players will not be available as the PCB has given NOC’s to Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim to play in the Caribbean Premier League from August 4.