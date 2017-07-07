CITY PULSE: Symbols and Words

The Art Chowk gallery is hosting an exhibition titled 'Symbols and Words' by Syed A Irfan and Farrah Mahmood.

Irfan's work revolves around the basic mode of expression and words that can move you to tears, or evoke absolute joy. Farrah's emphasis is on peace, harmony and human values.

The show opens on Monday, July 11 and continues until July 24 from 5pm to 7pm.

Call 021-35300482 for more information.