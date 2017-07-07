Acquittal pleas of Nadia Gabol and Farahnaz Ispahani rejected

A court hearing the dual citizenship case rejected the acquittal pleas filed by former MPA Nadia Gabol and ex-MNA Farahnaz Ispahani.

The two women are facing a criminal case. They have stated that it was fair to acquit them from the charges since it had not been proved in the court that they had dual citizenships. They maintained that they did not have nationality of any other country except Pakistan.

The court is now expected to frame charges against the two accused at the next hearing. It may be mentioned here that former federal minister and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Rehman Malik was also tried in this case but he was acquitted under Section 265-K after the conclusion of the trial.

The memberships of Nadia Gabol and Farahnaz Ispahani were suspended by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in July 2012. Nadia Gabol served as the provincial minister for human rights after she was elected as an Mutthida Qaumi Movement candidate. Later she joined the PPP and became advisor to the chief minister.

In its verdict on the dual nationality case, the Supreme Court had disqualified 11 representatives, including Gabol and Ispahani, from being members of the Sindh Assembly and the National Assembly, respectively.