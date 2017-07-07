Two ‘robbers’ gunned down in encounter

Two alleged robbers were gunned down during an encounter at the Shah Faisal Bridge, police said on Thursday.

SHO Sharafi Goth Rao Akbar said two armed robbers were trying to loot valuables from a motorist near the Shah Faisal Bridge when a patrolling team reached the scene. As police personnel tried to intercept the robbers, he said, they opened fire on police in a bid to escape from the scene.

But the police party retaliated and, subsequently, the two men were gunned downed, he added. Arms and a motorcycle, bearing registration number KJB-8073, were found on them, SHO Akbar said.

The bodies were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities, he said, adding that they were identified as 30-year-old Zahid Hussain and 32-year-old Aneel Faqeer. The SHO said that Aneel was an absconding accused and involved in a number of criminal cases registered in the Malir area.