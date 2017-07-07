Sindh govt to again invite bids to procure buses for Green Line project

As prime minister is likely to visit the city next week, the Sindh government has decided to advertise bids for procuring buses supposed to ply the Green Line service route.

This was disclosed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah as he addressed the Jang Sindh Post-Budget Conference 2017-18 the other day. The bus service is part of the Bus Rapid Transit Service (BRTS) being built in the city with the federal government’s funding.

The CM’s response came following this scribe’s question regarding the Sindh government’s status on procuring the buses, since the federal government was having the infrastructure built at a fast pace.

The delay in procurement could consequently affect the much-awaited transport service’ launch - this is the first mass transit service being constructed in the city after suspension of the tram service on MA Jinnah Road in 1970s.

“We are on track. We did publish advertisement to invite bids for the procurement. But, unfortunately only a single bid came in response. We have asked to advertise the bids again,” the CM stated.

“Initially two to three firms showed interest but later only one came forward. So we decided to not go through with the process with just one firm,” he observed. “The project will not be delayed owing to bus operations,” Murad assured.

It was learnt that the Sindh government is to spend Rs.02 billion for procuring around 80 buses for the Green Line section of the BRTS. Another 30 buses will be procured for the Orange Line Bus Service being built by the Sindh govt; the Orange and Green Line services will merge at an intersection being built near the Board Office in Nazimabad.

The federal govt has spent a sum of Rs16.85 billion to build the infrastructure of the Green Line Bus Service - from Surjani Town to MA Jinnah Road. The 22 kilometre-long project is expected to be completed by December, 2017; however, its initial completion date was end of June, 2017.

Once completed, the project would have 22 passenger service stations. The 11.7km-long portion of the project will be elevated, while 7.70km would be built on the ground. The project will construct a bus-way (dedicated for BRT vehicles) in the median of the roads running along the corridor, while the stations will be built in the centre of the median.

The buses would travel at a speed of 25kms per hour and can accommodate 29,400 passengers per hour on each direction the bus service operates. The Green Line service, however, is likely to cater to at least 300,000 passengers on a daily basis.