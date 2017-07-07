More weapons found in another well in Nazimabad

The Sindh Rangers on Thursday seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition hidden in a well in the city’s Nazimabad area, said a spokesperson for the paramilitary force.

He said Rangers personnel conducted an operation in Nazimabad No 3 and seized 7 Awon bombs, 3,026 bullets of SMG and 1,075 bullets of .222 rifles that were hidden at a depth of 70 feet in the well.

The arms belonged to members of a political party’ militant wing, he added. The spokesperson said the weapons were hidden for the purpose of carrying out targeted killings and triggering lawlessness in the city.

He said the weapons and explosive material were hidden by workers of a political party before the Karachi operation started in 2014. The Rangers had seized a huge quantity of arms from a well in the same area a few days ago, he said.