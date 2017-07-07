CBC officials directs staff to complete water evacuation

Karachi: Executive officer Dr. Mohammad Sajjad Ahmed Khan and Vice President Aziz Suharwardy visited the Cantonment Board Clifton area in view of Monsoon rain and directed the staff to make arrangements to ensure complete evacuation of water collected on road and vacant plots. Executive officer said comprehensive plan was made before the monsoons to tackle the effects of monsoon rain. An effective fumigation campaign will be lunched in larger public interest. He instructed the staff of CBC to leave no stone unturned and directed the team carrying out fumigation to execute the job in all earnestness so as to ensure effective control of speed of viral deceases.

During the visit vice president Aziz Suharwardy appreciated the efforts of CBC staff and said they are the unsung heroes otherwise there would be a big mess. There are more than 5 thousand videos and pictures of their efforts on a special Whatsapp group on which they reported with pictures to confirm their work. Next year CBC elected members working together with DHA will build more storm water drains in low lying areas where water accumulates. A meeting will be held with DHA in coming week to make joint plan.

In the end Executive officer and vice president said their mission is to solve all problems and ensure the maximum facility should be provided the residents of CBC. He directed the staff to work with close coordination and deal with the public in a good manner that reflects the CBC attitude towards the residents of CBC.