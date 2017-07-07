ATC irked by shifting of key accused to hospital without court’s consent

Irked by the non-appearance of the key accused in the Suleman Lashari murder case, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) took notice of the shifting of Salman Abro to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) from prison without the court’s consent.

The investigation officer told the court at Thursday’s hearing that ailing Salman Abro had been shifted to hospital and, therefore, he could not be produced before the court. The judge said the court had not been informed that the key accused was suffering from any ailment and that jail authorities should have taken permission from the court before shifting Abro to hospital.

The judge ordered the central prison’s superintendent and a senior SSP representing the court police to appear before the court on July 13 and submit an explanation in black and white. The judge warned that in case their non-appearance, the court would take a stern legal action against the two officials who had apparently violated court orders.

By shifting the key accused to hospital without the court’s consent, the judge said, the relevant authorities had violated court orders as Abro had been sent to judicial remand and the jail officials were not allowed to move him to hospital without taking permission from the court concerned.

Salman Abro, son of SSP Ghulam Sarwar Abro, and four of his police guards are accused of killing a 17-year-old O level student, Suleman Lashari, at his house located in the Defence Housing Authority area on May 8, 2014.

Salman Abro and four police constables, namely Muhammad Rasheed, Mqbool, Imran and Yasin, were booked in the murder case registered with the Darkhshan police station. The bail plea of the key accused was rejected by a trial court and later by the Sindh High Court.