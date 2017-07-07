The SC directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to make the Zulfikarabad oil terminal operational within a week and shift all the oil tankers from Shireen Jinnah Colony and other adjacent areas to the designated terminal.

The court was hearing a petition filed by one Shagufta Bibi, a resident of Clifton’s Block-I, who requested the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) to order shifting of the oil tankers’ terminal from her locality. The woman had earlier written to the CJP, and her letter was later converted into a constitutional petition.

The municipal commissioner submitted to the court a report regarding the functioning of the Zulfikarabad oil terminal. The report said electricity supply to the terminal was disconnected because of theft of electrical equipment at the terminal, while a portion of the terminal was damaged because of the recent downpour.

The bench directed the chief secretary to resolve the issues as regards ensuring basic facilities, including fire extinguishing equipment, at the terminal after convening a meeting of all the relevant stakeholders. The court also gave the provincial advocate general a week to resolve the issue of land allotment for the oil tankers coming from Balochistan, with the order to submit a compliance report.