SC orders screening of all police officers in Sindh

The Karachi registry of the country’s top court has ordered screening all police officials up to the rank of DIG who were awarded major or minor penalties during their departmental proceedings and then taking legal action against them.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed issued the directive to the law enforcement agency’s scrutiny committee on Thursday after hearing a case relating to involvement of police officials in criminal activities and to those with patchy service records.

The court had directed the Sindh police chief to file a fresh report disclosing the nature of the patchy records of the police officials and the penalties imposed by the competent authority on them during departmental proceedings against them.

The bench asked the scrutiny committee member why no action was taken against gazetted and high-ranking police officers with patchy service records, saying that apparently personnel below the DSP rank were punished but no action was taken against high-ranking officers with patchy service records.

Sindh Advocate General Zamir Ahmed Ghumro told the court that high-ranking police officers could be punished in accordance with the civil servants act.

The court then directed the scrutiny committee to screen all police officials up to the rank of DIG who were awarded major or minor penalties during their departmental proceedings and then take legal action against them.

The bench said the impression of grouping within the police department should be dispelled and action taken against officials across the board.

The scrutiny committee informed the SC that as many as 602 police officers and personnel with patchy service records had been recommended for punishment.

Filing a progress report in court, the three-member scrutiny body said service records of 109,320 police officers and personnel were received, of which 12,361 were scrutinised on suspicion of being patchy.

The report said 602 officials were recommended for punishment for having patchy service records, while 932 officials with patchy service records were cleared for punishment, adding that so far 1,534 officials in all were called in for personal hearing and their cases finalised.

The committee said eight police personnel were dismissed, 84 had been told to retire and one police official had taken voluntary retirement from the service.

According to police records, non-gazetted officers and personnel are involved in several heinous crimes, including extortion, fake encounters, land grabbing, receiving bribes from gambling dens and liquor shops, providing assistance to Lyari-based gangsters and political parties, smuggling Iranian petrol and diesel, arranging fake ID cards for illegal immigrants, etc.