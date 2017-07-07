Businessmen oppose govt policies

LAHORE: Business associations opposing the economic policies of the present government deplored that despite tall claims of economic revival, exports are declining, non-documented economy is enlarging and Pakistan is placed very low on various sub-sectors of ease of doing business, a statement said on Thursday.

Pakistan is ranked 170 among 179 economies in getting electricity, 169 in registering economy, 172 in trading across border and 157 in enforcement of contracts, the speakers said during a businessmen convention organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

The convention was attended by chambers from Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and KP, besides various sector-specific trade associations, including All Pakistan Textile Mills Association. The marathon convention lasted for more than five hours. The convention passed various resolutions in the light of the speeches delivered by various stakeholders, it added.

The speakers demanded withdrawal of discretionary powers given to the tax officials to conduct raids on business premises. They also urged the government to ensure that the Pakistani nationals should be given priority in establishing industries in the country. All federal and provincial governments were asked to take local chambers into confidence on business policies.