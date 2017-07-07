PAAPAM terms EDB dissolution anti-industry move

KARACHI: The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) has termed the decision to dissolve the Engineering Development Board (EDB) a recipe for disaster for the country’s engineering sector, in general, and local parts manufacturers, in particular.

Mashood Ali Khan, chairman of PAAPAM, accompanied by former chairmen of the association Shariq Suhail, Munir K Bana and Aamir Allawala at a press briefing on Thursday, expressed reservations on the discussion held in a recent meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) to dissolve EDB for delay in approving power projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and alleged involvement in rampant corruption.

The PAAPAM leaders said through an amendment made in the Finance Bill 2016/17, the requirement of EDB’s verification for availing of duty exemption had already been removed for the independent power producer projects above 25MW. Therefore, apparently, the CCoE may have been wrongly briefed about the so-called delay in processing of power project proposals by EDB.

In fact, EDB’s role in processing the cases of power projects over 25MW has been handed over to the ministry of water and power. In this scenario, the CCoE needs to review its uncalled for criticism and unjust position taken on EDB’s performance, they said.

Allawala said that the auto industry has been engaged with EDB ever since its inception in 1995. “Over these 20 years, there has never been a single scandal of corruption or malpractice at the EDB,” he said.

“On the contrary, the organisation has played a major role in nurturing the domestic auto industry and promoting the growth in localisation of auto parts in Pakistan,” he added.

In 1995, hardly 10 to 15 percent of parts for passenger cars were produced locally. Today, this figure has touched 70 percent. Similar trends were witnessed in the production of motorcycles, trucks, buses and tractors. The industry was able to achieve these milestones only due to diligent implementation of deletion programmes and tariff-based systems by EDB.