ICAC projects cotton area to grow by 8 percent in FY17

LAHORE: International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) on Thursday projected that cotton area in Pakistan will grow by eight percent to 2.7 million hectares this year. Production could reach two million tons, up by 11 percent from 2016-17.

The ICAC in its monthly review of cotton scenario further stated that an early and adequate monsoon, a higher minimum support price, and the prospect of better returns from cotton compared to competing crops have encouraged farmers in India also to expand area by eight percent to 11.3 million hectares.

Cotton area in China is expected to expand by three percent to 3.2 million hectares due to high cotton prices and the new subsidy announced during the planting season. Assuming an average yield of 1,558 kg/ha, production could increase to five million tons.

Production in the United States is forecast to increase by 12 percent to 4.2 million tons, which is the largest volume since 2007-08. High prices, sufficient soil moisture in dry land areas and beneficial weather during planting is driving the increase in area and production.

World cotton production is expected to grow for the second consecutive season by seven percent to 24.6 million tons in 2017-18. World cotton area is projected to expand by seven percent to 31.8 million hectares, which remains below the average of 32.3 million hectares of the previous ten years despite prices above their long-term average.

India will likely be the world’s largest producer for the third consecutive season with production growing by six percent to 6.1 million tons.

World cotton consumption is expected to increase by two percent to 24.7 million tons based on expectations of growth in the global economy. China leads as the world’s largest consumer of cotton, though its mill use remains unchanged from 2016-17 at 7.7 million tons.

High domestic and international cotton prices and constrained supply are likely to limit any growth. After a three percent decline last season, India’s consumption is forecast to recover by three percent to 5.3 million tons.

Pakistan’s consumption is expected to increase by three percent to 2.3 million tons. Mill use in Bangladesh and Vietnam is projected to rise by five percent to 1.5 million tons and seven percent to 1.3 million tons, respectively.

According to ICAC, the United States will continue as the world’s largest exporter of cotton in 2017-18 despite a projected seven percent reduction in exports to 2.9 million tons. This is due largely to the fact that there will be a much larger supply of cotton from other countries on the global market compared to 2016-17.

As a result, its share of world exports is expected to fall from 50 percent in 2016-17 to 37 percent in 2017-18. Exports from India are projected to rise by two percent to 930,000 tons. While imports in China will likely be limited by quota, they are projected to increase by one percent to 1.1 million tons.

Imports by Bangladesh are expected to increase by seven percent to 1.5 million tons and Vietnam by eight percent to 1.3 million tons. World ending stocks are forecast to decline by one percent to 17.1 million tons in 2017-18. China’s stocks are expected to decline by 18 percent to 7.6 million tons, and its share of world stocks is expected to decline to 44 percent, which would be the first time since 2011/12 that it held less than half of global stocks. Stocks held outside of China are expected to rise by 17 percent to 9.6 million tons. This would be one of the highest volumes on record and indicates that prices should fall.