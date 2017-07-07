Fri July 07, 2017
Business

July 7, 2017

Copper stalls

Melbourne

London copper steadied on Thursday near one-week lows, underpinned by a strike threat in Chile and a weaker dollar.

"Rallies remain short-lived, with investors reluctant to chase prices higher until there is evidence that markets are tightening significantly," ANZ said in a report. London Metal Exchange copper was flat at $5,841 a tonne by 0557 GMT.

Prices fell 0.9 percent on Wednesday to hit $5,815, the lowest since June 27. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper slipped by 0.8 percent to 46,860 yuan ($6,888.95) a tonne.

Chile´s Antofagasta Minerals said this week that it was facing potential strikes from workers at two mines. Federal Reserve policymakers were increasingly split on the outlook for inflation and how it might affect the future pace of interest rate rises, according to the minutes of the Fed´s last policy meeting on June 13-14 released on Wednesday.

