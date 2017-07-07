Cotton stable

Karachi

Normal trading was witnessed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rates remained firm.

The spot rates remained unchanged at Rs6,050/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,484/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood firm at Rs6,185/maund and Rs6,629/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the prices remained stable in the market, as some better quality lint also arrived in the market. KCE recorded eight transactions of around 5,500 bales from Sindh in the range of Rs6,200/maund to Rs6,250/maund.

Of these, 200 bales of Hala, 400 bales of Mirpurkhas, 400 bales of Kotri, 600 bales of Hyderabad, 1,000 bales of Sanghar, 200 bales of Golarchi, 1,000 bales of Tando Adam and 1,400 bales of Shahdadpur were traded in the market.