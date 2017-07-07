Fri July 07, 2017
Business

July 7, 2017

Oil up

Oil up

Singapore

Oil prices nudged higher on Thursday on strong demand in the United States, but analysts cautioned that oversupply would continue to drag on markets.

Brent crude futures had risen 18 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $47.97 per barrel by 0218 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 19 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $45.32 per barrel.

Traders said the gains reflected firm fuel demand in the United States, where data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) late on Wednesday showed that U.S. crude inventories fell by 5.8 million barrels in the week to June 30 to 503.7 million.

However, overall market conditions remain weak.

Prices tumbled about 4 percent on Wednesday on rising exports by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), despite its pledge to hold back production between January this year and March 2018 to prop up prices.

