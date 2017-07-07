Bengaluru

Gold held steady on Thursday, after hitting an eight-week low in the previous session, as the Federal Reserve minutes released on Wednesday showed the central bank was split on how inflation might affect the future pace of interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,226.70 per ounce at 0421 GMT.

It touched $1,217.14 in the previous session, its lowest since May 10. U.S. gold futures for August delivery gained 0.4 percent to $1,226.40 per ounce. "The FOMC meeting minutes gave some strength to gold in the previous session through the dollar´s weakness," said Yuichi Ikemizu, Tokyo branch manager at ICBC Standard Bank, adding that "(investors) used this opportunity to buy back their positions." The details of the June 13-14 meeting showed several officials wanted to announce a start to the process of reducing the Fed´s large portfolio of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities by the end of August.