Hot Now: Dollar steadies

TOKYO: The dollar steadied against its peers early on Thursday after the Federal Reserve´s policy meeting minutes took the wind out of its advance, with the market awaiting comments by central bankers and U.S. data for its next cues.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies was flat at 96.275, having slid from a one-week high of 96.512 touched on Wednesday.

The greenback had rallied earlier in the week after upbeat U.S. economic indicators lifted Treasury yields to multi-week highs. The surge helped the dollar index come off a nine-month low of 95.470 reached last week as investors increased expectations for central banks in Europe to begin scaling back monetary stimulus later this year.

But the dollar´s advance stalled after the Fed´s minutes on its June 13-14 policy meeting released on Wednesday showed a rift among policymakers over the pace of future U.S. rate increases and disappointed some dollar bulls.

"Overall, the Fed´s meeting minutes sounded hawkish in my view, as the possibility was mentioned for the reduction of its balance sheet in the near-term. But the dollar still slipped, showing that it has become top-heavy," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.