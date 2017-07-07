Wheat declines

SYDNEY: U.S. wheat fell 3 percent on Thursday, snapping a six-day rally in which prices soared more than 20 percent, though concerns over widespread damage across key U.S. producing regions due to hot, dry weather kept the grain near a two-year high.

Corn fell more than 1.5 percent in its first daily slide in eight sessions, while soybean prices edged lower. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade had dropped 2.9 percent to $5.43-3/4 a bushel by 0128 GMT. They closed up 0.9 percent on Wednesday, when prices marked their strongest since July 2015 at $5.74-1/2 a bushel. "I´m surprised by the extent of the rally and the market has perhaps got a little bit overextended," said Phin Ziebel, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.