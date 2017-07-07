Yuan unchanged

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SHANGHAI: China´s yuan firmed against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as market participants switched to long positions following moves by state-owned banks earlier this week to support the Chinese currency, and as corporate dollar demand softened.
The People´s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan midpoint weaker on Thursday to 6.7953 per dollar prior to the market opening, the softest level in a week and softer than the previous fix at 6.7922.
Comments