Fri July 07, 2017
Business

July 7, 2017

Yuan unchanged

SHANGHAI: China´s yuan firmed against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as market participants switched to long positions following moves by state-owned banks earlier this week to support the Chinese currency, and as corporate dollar demand softened.

The People´s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan midpoint weaker on Thursday to 6.7953 per dollar prior to the market opening, the softest level in a week and softer than the previous fix at 6.7922.

