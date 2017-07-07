Yuan unchanged

SHANGHAI: China´s yuan firmed against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as market participants switched to long positions following moves by state-owned banks earlier this week to support the Chinese currency, and as corporate dollar demand softened.

The People´s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan midpoint weaker on Thursday to 6.7953 per dollar prior to the market opening, the softest level in a week and softer than the previous fix at 6.7922.