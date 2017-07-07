PSX loses 1.3pc as investors yet to recover from rupee shock

Equities on Thursday slipped over one percent as the seesaw movement in rupee’s value and unabated political noise kept the market participants on tenterhooks, dealer said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said panic selling was witnessed as investors feared over the outcome of joint investigation team's interrogations of Prime Minister and his family members.

“Stocks fell across the board on political uncertainty, record fall in rupee value against the US dollar and concerns over higher taxation on corporate sector,” Mehanti added. The KSE 100-share Index of Pakistan Stock Exchange shed 1.3 percent or 590.30 points to close at 44,823.12 points.

KSE 30-share Index fell 1.52 percent or 360.01 points to end at 23,265 points. As many as 343 shares were active; of which 67 increased, 265 decreased and 11 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 146.62 million shares as compared to the turnover of 204.263 million shares a day earlier.

Companies, reflecting highest gains, included Nestle Pakistan up Rs200 to close at Rs10,400/share and Abbot Laboratories that rose Rs28.95 to end at Rs912/share. Companies, with most losses, included Rafhan Maize down Rs200 to end at Rs6,800/share and Service Industries that fell Rs37.67 to close at Rs1,295/share.

Elixir Securities, in a report, said the day kicked off flat with a little activity and the market was hovering near Wednesday’s close, “but sharp recovery in rupee forced investors to abandon inverse-dollar plays.”

“Finance minister’s comments that highlighted displeasure over unnatural dip in rupee and commitment to fill governor central bank vacancy as early as this week helped local currency bounce with PKR-USD interbank rate closing at 105.70, recovering 2.0 percent,” the brokerage added.

Almost all the major sectors closed in red with notable Index names, including Lucky Cement (down 2.4 percent), Hub Power Company (falling 2.3 percent), Fauji Fertilizer (decreasing 3.4 percent) and Pakistan Oilfields Limited (dropping 2.5 percent) contributed most to the declines.

Sideboards plays too struggled for direction and closed mostly lower with retail participation remaining thin. With no near-term positive triggers in sight and uncertain political environment, analysts see volatile market with KSE-100 Index hovering in a range of 1,500-2,000 points.

Highest volumes were witnessed in TRG Pakistan with a turnover of 17.967 million shares. Its stock value shed Rs1.79 to close at Rs34.35/share. Aisha Steel was the second with a turnover of 7.896 million shares. It share price gained 16 paisas to end at Rs18.87/share. Engro Polymer was the third with a turnover of 6.495 million shares. It shed Rs1.1 to finish at Rs34.54/share.