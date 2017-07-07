Power generation grows to five-year high of 11,024GWh in May

KARACHI: Electricity generation in the country grew 10 percent year-on-year to reach a five-year high of 11,024 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in May, official data showed; although the power shortfall is still hovering around 5,000 megawatts.

Latest data by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) showed that power production stood at 10,003GWh in May 2016, while in April it was 8,842GWh. Electricity generation rose six percent for the first 11 months of the last fiscal year as the country is diversifying its energy producing sources by investing in coal, nuclear, solar and wind resources to cope up with energy shortage.

Pakistan’s average electricity consumption is one of the lowest in the world with the country’s per capita consumption hovering around 550 kilowatt/hour since 2010. “There is a need for the government to review its earlier power sector related policies, as the overall scenario and conditions have now changed from those which necessitated such policies,” Nepra added in its ‘state of industry’ report.

The power regulator said major power generation projects, being developed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or otherwise, need to achieve target completion dates, “so that confidence of the national and international stakeholders, in government’s energy policies, is not lost and the present momentum of economic turnaround is maintained.”

“With an expected generation addition of around 9,000MW over the next couple of years, strengthening of the transmission and distribution network is critical,” it said. Giving a breakup, Nepra said more than 1,000MW of renewable energy would be added into the system over the next couple of years. In addition, another around 6000MW is expected to be available by December 2019.

“However, significant increase in nameplate capacity can lead to an ordinate increase in the quantum of circular debt,” it warned. Analyst Mohammad Saad at BIPL Securities said the industry is currently moving towards capacity addition in order to capitalise on lucrative returns offered by the government. “In addition to an attractive dividend yield, the power sector offers a hedge against rupee depreciation and abrupt changes in government tax policies.”

Power generation capacity stood at 25,374MW as on June 30, 2016, while demand hovered around 27,000MW. Of total production capacity, 65.50 percent or 16,619MW came from thermal sources, followed by hydroelectric (28.04 percent or 7,116MW), renewable energy, including wind, solar and bagasse (3.36 percent or 852MW) and nuclear (3.10 percent or 787MW). The demand and supply gap, however, widened to 5,000MW in the current summer. In May, power generation through residual furnace oil (RFO) surged 21 percent over the previous year.

“Increase in RFO-based generation was mainly due to higher generation from Wapda’s (Water and Power Development Authority) and smaller independent power producers (IPPs),” said Abdullah Farhan, analyst at IGI Securities. Gas-based power generation, however, decreased 5.0 percent in May due to reduced generation by smaller IPPs owing to gas supply issues.

Farhan said power generation through coal and high speed diesel picked up manifold in May as 1,320MW Sahiwal coal-fired power project was added to grid, while Orient Power, Saphire Power and Saif Power switched to diesel owing to non-availability of gas.

Analysts expect power generation on gas to increase due to an expected increase in import of liquefied natural gas, while furnace-combusted generation is expected to slow down with hydropower catches pace.

“However, we believe growth in RFO-based generation to pick up slightly on the back of recent decline in international oil prices and lower generation on gas due to supply issues,” Farhan added. “Hydel-based power generation is anticipated due to monsoon.”