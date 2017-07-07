FBR collects Rs12.5bln WHT from non-filers

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected Rs12.5 billion on account of withholding tax on non-cash banking transactions by non-filers during the last fiscal year of 2016/17, marginally down 3.1 percent over the previous year, officials said on Thursday.

FBR collected Rs12.9 billion from this head in the fiscal year of 2015/16. An official at Large Taxpayers Unit Karachi said cash-based transactions, including heavy investment in prize bonds, was the major reason for decline in withholding tax collection.

The government, in the budget for 2015/16 fiscal year, introduced Section 236P into Income Tax Ordinance 2001 and imposed withholding tax rate of 0.6 percent on non-filers while they make non-cash banking transaction above Rs50,000 in a day. The rate was reduced to 0.3 percent on July 15, 2015, but edged up to 0.4 percent in March 2016. The tax rate is applicable till September 2017.

Tax experts agreed that a number of small businesses resorted to prize bond buying to park their funds and trade in the financial instrument in order to avoid withholding tax. Investment in prize bonds amounted to around Rs87.25 billion in the July-April period of 2016/17, while the prize bonds investment phenomenally surged to Rs123.9 billion in 2015/16 from Rs75.88 billion in the preceding fiscal year. Furthermore, deposits of retail traders with the banking system also significantly declined to Rs151.28 billion till May 2017 as compared to Rs176.83 billion recorded till June 2015.

The drive to force taxpayers to file their tax returns also resulted in revenue fall. The levy forced undocumented businesses and individuals to file their income tax returns. The apex tax authority received 1.2 million returns by June 30 for the tax year 2016, depicting a 20 percent growth over the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.